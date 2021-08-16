What's in a Page: Maurice Carlos Ruffin on writing his legendary hometown

Maurice Carlos Ruffin is very proud to be from New Orleans. In his new short story collection The Ones Who Don't Say They Love You, he sets out to pay homage to the elements of a city that most people think they know well — but few actually do. He follows a father and son after the former's return home from prison, a family home in peril, residents scrambling to prepare for Hurricane Katrina, and more tableaus of the off-off-Bourbon Street variety. Here, in EW's author series, the Pen/Faulkner Award finalist explains how he got his start with the written word and what the new story collection means to him.