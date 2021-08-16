Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

What's in a Page: Maurice Carlos Ruffin on writing his legendary hometown

By Seija Rankin
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaurice Carlos Ruffin is very proud to be from New Orleans. In his new short story collection The Ones Who Don't Say They Love You, he sets out to pay homage to the elements of a city that most people think they know well — but few actually do. He follows a father and son after the former's return home from prison, a family home in peril, residents scrambling to prepare for Hurricane Katrina, and more tableaus of the off-off-Bourbon Street variety. Here, in EW's author series, the Pen/Faulkner Award finalist explains how he got his start with the written word and what the new story collection means to him.

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Claremont
Person
Joanna Newsom
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
John Grisham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#On Writing#My Hometown#The Pen Faulkner Award#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.
POTUSNBC News

Biden to address chaotic U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to publicly address the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan refugees on Friday as the White House continued to grapple with fallout from the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan. Biden’s scheduled early afternoon remarks represented his third attempt this week to publicly defend his position...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Hurricane Grace poised to make landfall for second time in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace strengthened once again into a hurricane over water Friday morning and is poised to make its second Mexico landfall later in the day, bringing heavy rain likely to cause flooding through the weekend. Hurricane Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy