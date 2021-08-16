Cancel
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Kermit hoping to show true character of team after struggles

By Tony Venegas
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
Kermit quarterback Jeremiah Salazar (red jersey) carries the ball during practice Aug. 5 at Walton Field. (Tony Venegas|Odessa American)

KERMIT The Kermit football team faced plenty of challenges in 2020.

From COVID-19 to injuries and everything in between, the Yellowjackets struggled to finish 0-8 in 2020.

As the team prepares for the 2021 season, fourth-year head coach Bubba Ross said that he believes his team can step up and put together a better final result.

“How last year went for us is not a reflection of our team,” Ross said. “We talk about bad bounces, about injuries, games getting canceled and we just had to overcome that. We had a great offseason and the kids never gave up.”

Part of that mentality comes from the experience that Ross has coming back. The Yellowjackets enter the season with 20 seniors.

The Kermit Yellowjackets run a drill during practice Aug. 5 at Walton Field. (Tony Venegas|Odessa American)

One of those seniors, receiver and cornerback, Gerardo Morales said that the team learned a valuable lesson from last year.

“Just don’t get comfortable,” Morales said. “Don’t be satisfied with just the one play. Just go hard the whole game until it’s done and just finish the job.”

Morales will be one of the playmakers playing both ways for Kermit, along with Gerardo Perez and Zee Connally.

The offense also returns running back Jay Lara and he’ll be a big part of what the Yellowjackets look to achieve offensively.

Ross added that the offensive line will go a long way in determining the team’s success and said it should be better after that unit had two freshmen and a sophomore starting last season.

“Those guys are going to be expected to start for us this year and that experience will help,” Ross said. “I expect to have a lot more cohesiveness out of the offensive line and just an attitude. That’s what we want.”

Having that experience returning is something that both Connally and Perez believe will give the team a confidence boost. Both are also embracing the additional role of being leaders on team.

“We have to get the young ones ready,” Connally said. “We just have to focus harder in practice and try harder every day.”

“I feel like that we need to work on our communication and intensity,” Perez said. “I’m trying to be a role model for some of the younger kids in the program.”

The Yellowjackets will look to break out of the pack in a challenging District 1-3A Division I that includes top contenders Shallowater and Denver City along with an improved Lamesa team that made the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades.

Kermit head football coach Bubba Ross (right) looks on during practice Aug. 5 at Walton Field. (Tony Venegas|Odessa American)

Kermit is the smallest school in the district in terms of enrollment and in some cases roster size. Despite that, Ross added that he wants his team to maintain that never quit attitude throughout the season.

“We’re going to go up with our 29 kids and go up with other teams in our district that have 40 kids or more,” Ross said. “We’re going to take up that schedule and give it our best shot.”

Kermit opens the season on Aug. 27 at McCamey, and then opens district play against Slaton on Oct. 8 at Walton Field.

As the start of the season draws closer, Ross’ message to his team is a simple one.

“We talk to them about believing in your teammates, believe in your coaches, and most importantly, they need to believe in themselves,” he said. “We don’t talk about much of what happened last year but it’s in the back of their minds and they don’t want to go through that again.”

Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

KERMIT YELLOWJACKETS

— COACHES —

>> Head coach: Bubba Ross.

>> Coach’s overall record: 38-54.

>> Coach’s record at school: 6-22.

>> Assistant coaches, duties: Shawn Johnson, defensive coordinator; Derrick Price, offensive coordinator; Jason Payne, inside linebackers; Chris McWilliams, outside linebackers; Eddie Walker, defensive backs; Hadden Stocks, defensive line; Sterling Jones, wide receivers; Rusty Roark, running backs; Billy Laminack, offensive line; Mike Mullens, offensive line; James Brown, assistant; Trevor Casteel, assistant; Stefan Ross, assistant; Toby Frausto, assistant..

— TEAM INFORMATION —

>> 2020 overall record: 0-8.

>> 2020 district record: 0-5 (District 1-3A Division I).

>> Last district title: 2010.

>> Last playoff appearance: 2019.

>> Stadium name: Walton Field.

>> Base offense: Spread.

>> Base defense: 10-1.

— PLAYERS —

>> Returning lettermen: 19.

>> Returning starters: 14 (8 offense, 6 defense).

>> Key returners: Jay Lara, 6-0, 205, RB, Sr.; Darryan Alvarado, 5-8, 137, WR/DB; Adiel Rodriguez, 5-8, 165, Ath.; Nate Vela, 6-0, 172, TE/LB.

>> Key newcomers: Jeremiah Salazar, 5-8, 164, QB.

