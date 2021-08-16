Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Element 47 – Web Design and Marketing. It’s Really That Simple.

citycurrent.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Jeremy C. Park talks with Eric Jackson, Founder and CEO of Element 47, who discusses some of their specializations as a full-service digital marketing agency based in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Specializations include web design and development, digital marketing, branding, SEO, paid search, social media, lead generation, email marketing, graphic design and more. During the interview, Eric highlights the differences between strategy and tactics, the power of hiring an agency that can offer a full breadth of services, tips and recommendations for increasing your effectiveness online, and more.

citycurrent.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Online Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Marketing Agency#Seo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
InternetSFGate

SEOblog.com Announces Best Web Design Companies in 2021

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. SEOblog.com, a fast-growing website providing the latest SEO news, tips and resources and helping business owners connect with leading digital marketing and SEO agencies, has released its exclusive 2021 ratings naming the best web design companies in the United States. SEOblog analysts determined the 15...
Cell Phonesvelillum.com

Importance of Good Web Design for Business

Web design is a critical component of the digital world. Your website represents your business and it shows what you offer to customers in today’s environment where everyone goes online before making purchases offline, for example. It is sensible then that companies that want to come forward as dominant brands should have responsive web development on their sites so they can communicate to a wider range of customers.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Numerical Design of Distributive Mixing Elements

This paper presents a novel shape-optimization technique for the design of mixing elements in single-screw extruders. Extruders enable the continuous production of constant-cross-section profiles. Equipped with one or several screw-shaped rotors, extruders transport polymer particles towards the outlet. Due to shear heating, melting is induced and a melt stream is created, which can be further processed. While many variants of multi-screw extruders exist, a significant share of all extrusion machines is made up of single-screw extruders due to their comparatively low operating costs and complexity. While the reduced complexity yields economic benefits, single-screw extruders' mixing capabilities, i.e., their ability to produce a melt with a homogeneous material and temperature distribution, suffer compared to multi-screw extruders. To compensate for this shortcoming, so-called mixing elements are added to the screw to enhance mixing by recurring flow reorientations. In view of the largely unintuitive flow characteristics of polymer melts, we present an optimization framework that allows designing these mixing elements numerically based on finite-element simulations of the melt flow. To reduce the computational demand required by shape optimization of a complete mixing section, we only focus on the shape optimization of a single mixing element. This paper presents advances in three aspects of numerical design: (1) A combination of free-form deformation and surface splines is presented, allowing to parameterize the mixing element's shape by very few variables. (2) The combination of this concept with a linear-elasticity-based mesh update method to deform the computational domain without the need for remeshing is demonstrated. (3) A simple yet robust and sensitive objective formulation to assess distributive mixing in laminar flows based on a measure for the interfacial area is proposed.
sourceg.net

7 Reasons Your Business Needs Digital Marketing Strategies

About 80% of new leads never become sales. In fact, 65% of businesses struggle to generate leads in the first place. If you’re struggling to generate and nurture leads, you need a plan. With the right digital marketing strategies, you can reach, engage, and educate customers. Then, you can draw...
Small Businesstimebusinessnews.com

Warning Signs Of A Bad Web Design Company

If you own a company and want to expand and strengthen your brand, you must have a good representation of your products and services. Your online presence is essential to the fulfillment of your company. In this digital age, the vast majority of people conduct online research before purchasing a product or service.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

In the Spotlight: John Moore launches web design firm Herd Media

What is the first thing that you do when you need to order-from, call or find a business near you? You “Google it” and typically are provided a list of websites and links related to your search entry. For the last two years, Herd Media has been helping small businesses be found in Google and other search engine’s results.
Designdailybruin.com

Student meshes real-world, imaginary elements in multidisciplinary design projects

Whether it’s invisible cities or still lifes of fruit, Sejun Park’s art depicts the real world – and creates his own. As a third-year design media arts student, Park specializes in art pieces that range from hyperrealistic designs to animated event flyers. Before joining the design media arts program, Park said his initial interest in art began when he started casually experimenting with photography in high school. Now as a multidisciplinary visual artist, he said his work and skillset have since expanded to include graphic designs, videos and 3D illustrations.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Derry’s Elemental Software acquired by digital care firm Servelec

Servelec has acquired Derry-based Elemental Software in a deal that will see the social prescribing start-up continue to support community health. Derry start-up Elemental Software has been acquired by UK-based digital care company Servelec. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Elemental Software will continue to provide its social...
EconomyShawano Leader

Simple and affordable digital marketing ideas for UK businesses

The onset of modern technology has no doubt been explosive in terms of how we receive information and from where we receive it. Knowing how to reach and engage your target audience is key to success. We used to rely on television, newspaper ads, billboards, word of mouth, radio and other static platforms which now all sound rather dated.
InternetRegister Citizen

Cyford Technologies LLC Announces Launch Of New Website Introduce Web Development, Web Designing & Digital Marketing To Enhance Business Globally

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Cyford Technologies LLC’s redesigned website offers visitors strong insight into Cyford Technologies Web solutions and service capabilities. Cyford Technologies LLC, which provides Web solutions like Web Development, Web Designing & Digital Marketing to enhance all sized businesses and to level up their online presence...
Cell PhonesGhacks Technology News

More Material You features are becoming apparent: new design elements, Google Files, and Chrome makeover

Material You was announced at this year’s I/O Conference as the newest design language and successor to Material Theming. During the unveiling, Google also introduced how Android app developers could use this framework in their apps. Slowly but surely, more and more apps are starting to show these Material You features. The latest app sporting a Material You redesign is the Google Files app, while the Chrome app is now embracing these features wholeheartedly.
Small Businessstepoutbuffalobusiness.com

Local SEO: What It Is & Why Your Business Needs It

Google is where customers ask questions before they know your business is the answer. It’s where they find important information like your business’s phone number, address, or website URL, get directions to your brick-and-mortar store, and read reviews from previous customers to decide whether or not they should visit your business or your competitor’s.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Interior Design Market Rewriting It's Growth Cycle : Hongtao, Cannon Design, Gold Mantis

The latest independent research document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Interior Design examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The COVID-19 Outbreak- Interior Design study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of COVID-19 Outbreak- Interior Design market report advocates analysis of HBA, Hongtao, Cannon Design, Gold Mantis, HKS, Callison, DB & B, CCD, Stantec, SmithGroupJJR, HOK, Perkins Eastman, Leo A Daly, Ruihe Decoration, Areen Design Services, AECOM Technology, NBBJ, Dong Yi Ri Sheng, Gensler, Wilson Associates, SOM, M Moser Associates, IA Interior Architects, YASHA, Nelson, Perkins+Will, CHINA DECOR, YENOVA, Longfa & Jacobs.
Internetchannele2e.com

Market Your MSP: Social Media Marketing Tips and Best Practices

Managed and other IT services providers who want to differentiate themselves from an increasingly crowded field need to find new ways to engage and entice prospective buyers. For MSPs looking to up their marketing game, social media is a critical element of any marketing program. Whether you’re an MSP just getting started, or a seasoned pro looking to optimize current marketing efforts, here are some social media marketing tips and best practices from to help turn followers into customers.
Businessetftrends.com

New Microsoft Partnership Highlights ‘S’ & ‘J’ Elements of the ‘E’ in ESG

Microsoft recently announced a new partnership with Volt Energy, as the tech giant continues on its trek to convert all energy usage to renewable sources by 2025, CNBC reports. As a solar energy development firm, Volt Energy will work with Microsoft, with both companies using profits to bring carbon neutral electricity to underserved communities in the U.S.
JobsAxios

Remote Web Designer

We’re a marketing agency from a totally different planet. We have a passionate team of dreamers, thinkers and creators. We’re looking to add an out-of-this-world designer to our crew. Sound like you?. Qualifications:. • 4-year bachelor’s degree in design or equivalent. • 1-5 years agency experience. • Ability to effectively...

Comments / 0

Community Policy