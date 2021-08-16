Element 47 – Web Design and Marketing. It’s Really That Simple.
Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Eric Jackson, Founder and CEO of Element 47, who discusses some of their specializations as a full-service digital marketing agency based in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Specializations include web design and development, digital marketing, branding, SEO, paid search, social media, lead generation, email marketing, graphic design and more. During the interview, Eric highlights the differences between strategy and tactics, the power of hiring an agency that can offer a full breadth of services, tips and recommendations for increasing your effectiveness online, and more.citycurrent.news
Comments / 0