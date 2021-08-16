Cancel
Congress & Courts

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert ripped for mocking Afghans killed trying to flee on U.S. plane

By Leah Foreman
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
There has been a rush of Republican critiques and complaints about the Biden administration's execution of the U.S.'s withdrawal from the nation after nearly 20 years of fighting. But no reaction appears to have gone as low as that from freshman Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado who joked about Afghans filmed falling off a U.S. military plane to their deaths on Monday.

"At least they won't have to read 'mean tweets,'" the congressman tweeted on Monday. Boebert's tweet was accompanied by a video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a U.S. military plane as it takes off. Several men quickly fell off the plane. Their deaths were filmed.

Needless to say, many people did not find Boebert's so-called joke funny:

We all know the trope that Republicans don't have backbones, but it is even funnier when they are caught flagrantly, without abandon, losing their "morals" for a brief moment before falling back to Earth, as was the case with another Boebert tweet.

One Twitter user was quick to catch Boebert's change in opinion from a tweet of her's he pulled from last February.

