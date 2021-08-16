What happened to Brandon’s dad from 90 Day Fiance?

90 DAY Fiancé is the TLC dating show centered around long-distanced relationships.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are one of the couples featured on the show and despite a concerning call between Gibbs and his father, fans are questioning the meaning behind it.

Brandon Gibbs with his wife, Julia and parents, Ron and Betty Credit: Instagram/Brandon Gibbs

What happened to Brandon's dad's from 90 Day Fiance?

In season 6, episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Gibbs' dad, Ron, was seen in a video call urging his son and Trubkina to move back home.

In the same video call, Ron revealed that he was having health issues but did not go into details on what they are.

There are two theories among fans that are trying to decrypt the video call.

One theory is that Ron is just trying to get the couple to move back closer to home, after he offered to help with a downpayment on a new house closer to Dinwiddie County, Va.

"Willing to pay the down payment on a house, his dad's 'health issues,' and his parents getting old and unable to run the farm much longer ... Betty and Ron are using everything they can to manipulate Brandon and Julia into moving closer and helping with the farm," on fan tweeted.

Another theory offered by fans is that Ron was recently diagnosed with an illness and just wants his son closer to home because he does not have much time.

"Is Julia really being that cold-hearted towards Ron's condition?" one user added about the second theory.

What happened between Julia and Brandon's parents on the show?

Gibbs and Trubkina only recently moved away from ​​​​​​​the Hummingbird Acres Farm because they struggled to maintain privacy while living in the household.

The hostility between Trubkina and Gibbs' parents stems from when she first moved from Russia to the U.S.

After arriving to the States, Ron and his wife Betty established a strict set of rules for the young couple, that included sleeping in separate rooms, and setting up an appointment with a gynecologist.

Trubkina was noticeably uncomfortable with her newfound life and had begged Gibbs to move so the two could actually start a life together.

It was reported that the two moved to Richmond, Virginia, but Gibbs revealed to Shaun Robinson that he was having a hard time adjusting.

"It's been tough. It's absolutely been tough," he said. "I'm just not one for the city."

Julia made it clear that she wants nothing to do with the Gibbs family farm Credit: Instagram/Brandon Gibbs

What did Julia Trubkina say about moving back to the family farm?

During the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All on August 15, 2021, Trubkina made it known that she wants no part of moving back to the Gibbs family farm.

“I don’t want talking about, I don’t want [to] give attention for this because it’s not happen[ing],” Trubkina said.

“I don’t want [to] come back [to the] same life what we live before. I like farm life, but I don’t want [to] have a bunch of animals.”

Episodes air Sunday at 8pm EST on TLC.