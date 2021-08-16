iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ REAL 92.3 Welcomes “The Bootleg Kev Show”
IHeartMedia Los Angeles’ REAL 92.3 Welcomes “The Bootleg Kev Show”. iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ REAL 92.3 announced today that “The Bootleg Kev Show” will air on the station weekdays from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., effective Thursday, August 19. Bootleg Kev is one of hip hop’s most notable DJs, and his show will give Los Angeles listeners their nightly fix of hip hop lifestyle, music, fashion, history, culture, community and more.radiofacts.com
