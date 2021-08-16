iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ REAL 92.3 Welcomes “The Bootleg Kev Show”

In the time that live entertainment has been sidelined because of the pandemic, we've seen a few of our favorite artists morph into complete superstars. SAINt JHN is one of the vocalists that came out of the health crisis with more of an elevated profile, and much of that has to do with the success of his Imanbek-backed "Roses" remix, which completely blew up on TikTok. The track, which was nearly a half-decade old when the then-unknown Kazakhstan-based producer remixed it, prompted millions of people to play it on repeat for the better part of a year.