Regional project set to improve public safety communications in Kilgore, Gregg County
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Kilgore is working on upgrading communications infrastructure in the southern part of Gregg County. City of Kilgore emergency management coordinator and Lieutenant with the Kilgore Police Department Terry Linder, says the regional project will have money coming from the governor’s office through ETCOG, who has partnered with the city and Gregg County to bring improved radio coverage to southern Gregg,, northern Rusk, and the eastern part of Smith Counties.www.kltv.com
Comments / 0