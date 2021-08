Coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that he expects Jefferson (shoulder) to make a "pretty quick" return to practice, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports. Jefferson has been sidelined since landing on his left shoulder at the end of a catch at Friday's training camp session. He was eventually diagnosed with an AC joint sprain, which was accompanied by a "day-to-day" timeline. The Vikings likely will exercise the utmost caution with the second-year wide receiver, making it difficult to tell if the team will allow Jefferson to see any action in Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos.