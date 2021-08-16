Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Early learning education program pilot aims to give children a head start

By Danielle Saitta
WTVQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pilot program promoting early childhood education is test driving its techniques in Kentucky. Families and children from five Kentucky counties are getting an early start on education with a ten-week program called 3-T’s Let’s Talk. The program was developed by the T-M-W Center for Early Learning and Public Health at the University of Chicago. It focuses on developing communication between parent and child from birth up to three years of age, a critical window of time according to Laura Landrum with the program.

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Pilot#A Translator#Early Learning#Head Start#Central#Wtvq#The University Of Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Educational Gratuity Program Offers Financial Assistance to Eligible Children of Veterans in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — As the school year approaches, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants eligible children of veterans to know that the Educational Gratuity Program provides financial assistance for those attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the Commonwealth. “We recognize that COVID-19...
Salyersville, KYWKYT 27

‘We’re the foundation of a fresh start’: Mental health and addiction clinic helps less fortunate children through backpack program

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Frontier Behavioral Health is a clinic that specializes in treating and helping those suffering from addiction as well as other forms of mental illness. “Our department’s ultimate goal is to basically create new beginnings,” said case manager Jalyssa Gibson. “We’re the foundation of a fresh start.”
Pottawattamie County, IAnonpareilonline.com

Southwest Iowa Head Start program battles teacher shortage

It’s crunch time for southwest Iowa’s Head Start program. West Central Community Action, which operates Head Start centers in 10 area counties and provides home-based Early Head Start services in five, needs to hire eight teachers and three assistant teachers, or it will have to leave some classrooms empty this year, according to Head Start Director Lavennia Coover.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Channel

Learning loss in early education

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While many students have likely suffered learning loss during COVID-19, it may have a far greater impact on incoming 1st graders simply because of where they are in their development. That’s why this year, parents and teachers of younger students will have an even more important...
Charitiesnewstalk941.com

Four County Head Start Programs Looking For Grandparent Volunteers

L.B.J.& C. Head Start searching for retired volunteers to serve as grandparents at locations across four counties. Foster Grandparent Program Director Cheryl Pack said COVID has dropped participation and with school starting, the need for participants is high. “They come in and greet the children as the parents drop them...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Keiki O Ka ‘Aina Early Education Programs

Honolulu (KHON2) – As students head back to school, Keiki O Ka ‘Aina wants local families to know about the variety of Early Childhood Education programs for families with children aged 5 years and younger. Executive Director Momi Akana says, “KOKA offers programs to support moms to be with home...
Ridgefield, WAthereflector.com

More children could qualify for Ridgefield early learning

Starting this year, the Ridgefield School District Early Learning Center will offer more preschool options. The learning center partnered with Educational Opportunities for Children and Families (EOCF) to access more services through the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP), according to a news release. The center will now offer...
Hershey, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Hershey Public Schools receives grant for technology, to start work-based learning program

Hershey Public Schools received a $100,000 reVISION Action Grant for the 2021-22 school year from the Nebraska Department of Education. This grant will be used to strengthen Hershey Public Schools’ Health Career Academy to align with Nebraska’s postsecondary education entrance expectations and develop talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development, according to a press release.
Willmar, MNridgewater.edu

Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway

Turn your passion for little ones into a career of care and developmental education for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Prepare for quick entry into the workforce or a solid foundation for a bachelor’s degree with the Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway Associate of Science Degree. Coursework topics include:. Child growth...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Louisville Head Start programs get boost from American Rescue Plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the Louisville area's youngest residents got a big boost to help early education. The Greater Louisville Head Start Program received more than $660,000 from the American Rescue Plan. The money will allow local Head Start programs to hire more teachers and make improvements at local centers.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Giving thanks for Head Start teachers, staff

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is fortunate to have some of the most creative teachers and dedicated, compassionate staff who have gone above and beyond to educate, inspire and support over 350 Cayuga County children and their families during an immensely challenging time. They have worked tirelessly at every turn to...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Experts say parents should start preparing children for return to in-person learning

DETROIT – After more than a year of virtual learning, some students are heading back to the classroom. Experts say that transition won’t be easy for all children. Experts say if your child is returning to face-to-face learning this fall, it’s important to start preparing them as soon as possible. Some children are feeling nervous about heading back into a classroom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy