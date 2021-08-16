Early learning education program pilot aims to give children a head start

CENTRAL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pilot program promoting early childhood education is test driving its techniques in Kentucky. Families and children from five Kentucky counties are getting an early start on education with a ten-week program called 3-T’s Let’s Talk. The program was developed by the T-M-W Center for Early Learning and Public Health at the University of Chicago. It focuses on developing communication between parent and child from birth up to three years of age, a critical window of time according to Laura Landrum with the program.