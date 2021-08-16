Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

UPDATE 1-Biden admin appeals federal court decision to block oil, gas leasing pause

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds more detail from Interior announcement, recasts first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday challenged a federal judge’s decision in June to block the Interior Department’s pause on oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters - a critical piece of its climate change policy - but will proceed with leasing during the appeals process.

The Interior Department seeks to overturn the decision of Judge Terry Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, who said Louisiana and a dozen states that sued President Joe Biden’s administration established they would suffer injury from the pause on new oil and gas leases.

Those states last week sought a court order from the judge to force Interior to hold an offshore lease sale this year. And on Monday, the American Petroleum Institute and 11 other industry groups sued the administration to force them to reinstate lease sales, which had not resumed after the judge’s June decision.

“The appeal of the preliminary injunction is important and necessary. Together, federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing programs are responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions and growing climate and community impacts,” the Interior Department said in a statement.

The Interior Department said it will proceed with new oil and gas “consistent with the district court’s injunction during the appeal” and will use “discretion provided under the law to conduct leasing in a manner that takes into account the program’s many deficiencies.”

The agency said it will address the oil and gas leasing program’s shortcomings through several steps, including completing a report outlining reform recommendations.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said earlier this year that the highly-anticipated report would be released in the “early summer” but it has not yet been published.

The Department also will undertake a “programmatic analysis” to ensure that federal leasing meets Biden’s targets of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Oil And Gas#Leases#The Interior Department#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.
Alaska StateWashington Post

Federal judge rejects Trump-era permits for major Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday threw out the permits for a controversial oil project planned for Alaska’s North Slope, faulting the way the federal government had assessed its environmental impact, including how it might harm polar bears. ConocoPhillips’s Willow project had been backed by both the Trump and Biden administrations,...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Federal judge blocks Biden admin's ICE rules that narrowed illegal immigrant arrest priorities

BREAKING: A federal judge on Thursday imposed a preliminary injunction on the Biden administration’s rules for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers significantly narrowing the categories of illegal immigrants being targeted for arrest and deportation – a ruling that marks the latest legal blow to the Biden administration's immigration policies.
bloomberglaw.com

‘Defiant’ Interior Unlikely to Lease Oil Soon, Despite Injunction

Attorneys say they aren’t expecting the Interior Department to announce an immediate oil and gas lease sale, after the agency said Monday that it’ll proceed with leasing following a federal court injunction. Setting the day and time of an oil and gas lease sale requires advance planning, and “you cannot...
Energy Industrywwno.org

Offshore Oil And Gas Worker Fatalities Are Underreported By Federal Safety Agency

This story is a collaboration between Drilled News, Southerly, and WWNO. Leo Linder felt safer on BP’s Deepwater Horizon than he had on other offshore oil drilling rigs. On April 20, 2010, he ended his shift and went to his sleeping quarters two hours before the platform exploded, killing 11 workers and triggering one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history. The man who replaced him was among the crew members who died.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Federal oil leasing pause discussed at meeting with Interior official

The U.S. Interior Department’s pause on federal oil and gas leasing took center stage Monday in a discussion between the agency’s No. 2 leader and oil industry representatives and state regulators in Bismarck. Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said that despite rhetoric from some about an all-out ban on oil...
Newsbug.info

Biden to resume oil, gas drilling-rights sales as appeal unfolds

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling against its moratorium on the sale of new drilling rights and expanding its scrutiny of the activity. “Federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing will continue as required by the district court while the government’s appeal is pending,”...
Energy IndustryStar-Tribune

Oil and gas leasing pause faces new legal challenge

Two months after a judge blocked the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas lease sales on federal lands, the moratorium faces another legal test. The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Monday filed a new lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana — the same court that issued the June preliminary injunction — challenging the leasing pause.

Comments / 0

Community Policy