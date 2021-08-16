Cancel
A New Theory of Life’s Multiple Origins

By Featured Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: In order to understand life’s full range of forms, new theoretical frameworks must be developed, researchers say. The history of life on Earth has often been likened to a four-billion-year-old torch relay. One flame, lit at the beginning of the chain, continues to pass on life in the same form all the way down. But what if life is better understood on the analogy of the eye, a convergent organ that evolved from independent origins? What if life evolved not just once, but multiple times independently?

neurosciencenews.com

