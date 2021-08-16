Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Several NOLA Restaurants Pause Indoor Dining As Vaccination Mandate Goes Into Effect

By Clair Lorell
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of New Orleans is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the previous 72 hours to dine indoors starting today, August 16. While a few dozen restaurants, bars, and venues made the move to adopt similar requirements prior to the citywide mandate, not all restaurants feel prepared for the significant change — top local spots like Blue Oak BBQ, Cafe Reconcile, and Church Alley coffee shop are among those businesses taking a pause in some way to develop a plan to meet the new requirements.

