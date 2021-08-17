Cancel
Everything’s “Coming Up Roses” at Empire Mine State Historic Park

By Sierra Gold Parks Foundation
Cover picture for the articleVisitors to Empire Mine State Historic Park will have a special opportunity to take home a living piece of history on Saturday August 21, 2021. Fledgling heritage rose bushes have been propagated and nurtured for two years by dedicated park volunteer docent Marsha Lewis. They are now ready to find their “forever home” and adorn the gardens of the first 49 fortunate park visitors to secure these enduring symbols of beauty and hope. Fifteen to twenty different varieties are in the lineup from Cecil Brunner to Baronne Prevost and Reine des Violettes.

