New My Hero Academia Poster Teases Villain-Centric Season Arc

By Allie Capps
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like The League of Villians is about to have their time in the limelight in the next season of My Hero Academia. A tweet from the anime’s official Twitter account announced that they will be adapted the My Villain Academia arc for season 5. The arc is set to premiere on Funimation with English subtitles on August 21st and will allow the world to get a better look at the antagonists of the franchise.

