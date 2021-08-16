Cancel
Center, TX

Bettye Hitchcock Grimsley

scttx.com
 3 days ago

After graduation, Bettye attended the Texas Business University Southwestern Branch in Houston. In 1949 she began working at the Houston office of the Hershey Company. There she met her future husband, Sergeant Choron A. Grimsley, who was a career NCO stationed at the Air Force recruiting office located in the same building. In October 1952 they were married and in 1953 had their only child, Gerald Randolph Grimsley. Soon afterwards, the Grimsleys were transferred to Goose Bay Labrador for a two year tour of duty, and after a brief return to Houston, again transferred to Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, this time for a three year tour.

