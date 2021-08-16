Bears officially sign offensive tackle Jason Peters to 1-year deal
The Bears have added to their injury-plagued offensive line. Chicago on Monday officially signed offensive tackle Jason Peters, the team announced.www.audacy.com
The Bears have added to their injury-plagued offensive line. Chicago on Monday officially signed offensive tackle Jason Peters, the team announced.www.audacy.com
All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.https://www.audacy.com/670thescore
Comments / 0