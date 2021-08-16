Cancel
NFL

Bears officially sign offensive tackle Jason Peters to 1-year deal

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

The Bears have added to their injury-plagued offensive line. Chicago on Monday officially signed offensive tackle Jason Peters, the team announced.

