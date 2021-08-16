Cancel
Safex Cash Market Cap Hits $1.56 Million (SFX)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Safex Cash (CURRENCY:SFX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Safex Cash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Safex Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Cash has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $1,591.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

