Safex Cash Market Cap Hits $1.56 Million (SFX)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.77 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.