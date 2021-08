The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is now providing Additional 3rd doses of COVID-19 vaccines for those who are immunocompromised or meet other eligibility requirements. Individuals with who are actively receiving cancer treatment, had an organ transplant, or received a stem cell transplant within the last two years are not eligible for the third shot. In addition, if you are immonocompromised and received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine earlier, you cannot take the third dose. You can get a vaccine at the Blountville and Kingsport Health Departments, vaccines are by appointment only.