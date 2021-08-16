$19.26 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter
Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
