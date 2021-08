After the Mariners success against the Rays in the middle of that long East Coast road trip, the let down against the Yankees dampened the extreme long-shot hopes for the team. But it’s not like they were blown out in New York; they lost the first three games by a combined score of four runs and won the fourth by two. In fact, during the ten-game road trip, the Mariners went 4-6 with each of their losses a one- or two-run deficit and three of them walk-offs. So much of this team’s success this year has been built on timely hitting and a lockdown bullpen, but we saw some of that extremely good luck finally start to turn last week.