Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $57.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $47.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.