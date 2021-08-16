Cancel
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post $10.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

