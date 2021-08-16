Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Rosco Is A Hunk

thewoodlandstx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosco is a big boy at 70 lbs, but don’t let that intimidate you!. This happy-go-lucky hunk is ready for a ride outta the shelter. He can’t wait to stop for a puppachino at Starbucks and hit the park with you for a nice walk and some playtime!. Rosco. ID:...

www.thewoodlandstx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunk#Labrador Retriever Mix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Storm Reid Wore A 16 Foot (!!!) Ponytail On The Red Carpet & You Have To See It

Monday night was the world premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, and celebs did not disappoint with their red carpet looks. Maybe they’ve been inside for too long and now they’re vaccinated and ready to party. Speaking of partying, Storm Reid wore a ponytail that she swung around like a total pro, making sure all eyes were on her. According to her hairstylist Nai’vasha, it was a whopping 16 feet long! Reid is only 17 years old and she showed her castmates like Margot Robbie how it’s done. She wore a custom two-piece Prada gown with silver grommets that...
CelebritiesRideApart

Miguel Oliveira And His Step-Sister Are Married And Having a Baby

MotoGP star, Miguel Oliveira and his step-sister turned wife, Andreia Pimenta, are married and are expecting their first child soon. The Redbull KTM GP rider announced in a string of posts dating back from July 26, until August 13, 2021, that he’s finally married and expecting kids very soon. The...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Mosquito bite: Here’s how the insects choose their prey

Have you ever noticed that even when you’re in a room full of people, you seem to be the no.1 victim of mosquito bites? As a matter of fact, these bloodthirsty creatures do have a preference on who to snack on and here’s what attracts them the most. Sensitive to...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Pregnant Dylan Dreyer's family home is totally unexpected

Today host Dylan Dreyer lives in New York with her husband Brian Fichera and their two young sons Calvin and Ollie. The family are looking forward to welcoming baby number three this year, and their modest but sweet New York apartment is about to get even busier... Dylan Dreyer's living...
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Cries at Home While Newborn Remains in NICU

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are now parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Aug. 16, they announced on Thursday. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!" Loren shared on Instagram, posting photos from the hospital. "Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍 #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed."
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Honolulu Zoo says aloha to ‘old-timer’ Roscoe the chimpanzee

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo announced with sadness that its 48-year-old chimpanzee, Roscoe, was euthanized due to complications associated with age on Thursday, Aug. 11. Honolulu Zoo director Linda Santos said veterinarians, curators and zoo staff who had been monitoring Roscoe’s condition noticed it had deteriorated over the past...
Petsthewoodlandstx.com

Shelter Closed For Intakes

Due to the current Distemper situation, the shelter is closed for intake. They are asking the community to try to re-home their animals themselves at this time and not pick up any stray animals that you are not able to care for until intake reopens. If you are able to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy