Mesa County property taxes on the rise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The value of homes in Colorado is going up and therefore property taxes are going up with it. Property taxes are based on actual value and reappraised every two years. Since 2019 the values have been on a steady incline with more people moving to rural areas since the pandemic. Experts say it’s a bit of a double edged sword because home owners want their property to be more valuable but it will cost them over time. People who are paying attention are not going to be surprised at all based on the way sale prices have been increasing over the years. Currently the median value for a residential home has gone up eleven percent.