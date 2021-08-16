MFCoin (MFC) Hits Market Cap of $143,520.89
MFCoin (CURRENCY:MFC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MFCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MFCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. MFCoin has a total market capitalization of $143,520.89 and approximately $30.00 worth of MFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0