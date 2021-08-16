Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Walt Disney World Permanently Closing One Disney Springs Experience

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic previously shut down all operations at the likes of Walt Disney World parks and their shopping collective, Disney Springs. Though the gates are open on the parks and the shops, one major investment from Disney will not re-open as a result of the pandemic with the House of Mouse revealing today that The NBA Experience at Disney Springs will cease all operations. As reported by Cinema Blend, The NBA Experience previously opened in August of 2019 and was open for just seven months before the pandemic forced its doors closed. Unlike other shops and experiences at Disney Springs, it never re-opened.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The House Of Mouse#Cinema Blend#Disneyquest#The Player Entry Tunnel#The Orlando Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
WNBA
Related
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
WorldPopculture

Disney World Pulling 2 Beloved Attractions Ahead of 50th Anniversary

Disney World's 50th anniversary is approaching fast, but two of the park's most beloved attractions will be gone before it comes. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" attractions will be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Disney has already announced the new attractions that will take their places.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

The Wait Time Secret That Disney Won’t Tell You

We’ve gotten many variations of a single question (or complaint) recently, and they all go something like this: “I used Lines for my family’s day in the Magic Kingdom. It said that I should expect a 24 minute wait at Big Thunder Mountain, but I got there and the sign said it was going to be 60 minutes! I swear that TouringPlans used to get much closer to those waits, and now I’ve wasted hours of my vacation walking to rides that I expect to have short waits only to be turned off by the high wait times on the signs. I’m giving up.”
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: You Have to SEE This Disney World Line to Believe It 😳

There are some things in Disney World you just can’t avoid, like waiting in lines. It’s very rare that you don’t have to wait in line for rides unless it’s a show at EPCOT or the Enchanted Tiki Room in Magic Kingdom (which deserves more appreciation, people!). Lines are just something you have to accept as part of your Disney trip, especially now that FastPasses are no longer available. BUT there are some long lines that you don’t have to waste your time standing in if you plan correctly! And we bet the people at Magic Kingdom this morning wish they would’ve known that beforehand.
Travelallears.net

Only Certain Guests Can Grab Disney’s Newest MagicBand!

MagicBands are just one of the ways you can customize your Disney World experience! Although they are no longer complimentary for resort guests or Annual Passholders and the new MagicMobile app turns your phone into a MagicBand, MagicBands are still fun and stylish!. Today, we’ve got a brand new MagicBand...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Confirms New 50th Dining Experience Coming Soon

On October 1, 1971, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World — The Most Magical Place on Earth — opened to the public, and before we knew it, it became one of the most popular vacation destinations around the world. Now, here we are, nearly 50 years later!. Beginning on October...
TravelInside the Magic

THREE Fan-Favorite Rides Close at Magic Kingdom Park Opening

This morning, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park opened at 8 a.m. EST, and three fan-favorite rides promptly closed due to unexpected problems. Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover are facing downtime today. WDW Stats on Twitter confirmed the closures. First, at 8 a.m....
Travelfox5ny.com

PHOTOS: Kids swim in flooded streets at Disney's Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rainy day at a theme park can sometimes ruin the fun for some guests, but not when you're a kid at Disney's Magic Kingdom!. Cassie Claire Chase shared photos and video with FOX 35 News of the flooded streets at the theme park on Thursday after a storm rolled through. Instead of huddling under whatever covering they could find, kids took advantage of the new ‘water park.’
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Resorts Have a Hidden Mickey You Can Take Home

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, it is not just the theme parks that will blow them away and immerse them into the Disney magic, but the Resorts themselves!. Disney World Resorts are the perfect way to ensure that you never leave the magic. Whether you are staying at a Value, Moderate, or Deluxe Resort, there are Disney touches at every hotel that reminds you you are in the Most Magical Place on Earth. One of my personal favorite aspects about Disney World as a whole is hidden Mickeys, which are scattered across the property. Usually, Guests looking for the hidden Mickey design in the parks, but the Resorts are riddled with them as well!
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Exclusive Disney Dining Spot Closing Indefinitely In Just Weeks!

On August 2, Disney announced that it would soon be releasing more information on what is being called the Magic Key program — a program that many are assuming will be taking the place of Disney’s shuttered Annual Pass Program. It appears that, possibly in response to the new program details being released, a popular Disneyland spot available only to Legacy Passholders is shutting down indefinitely.
TravelInside the Magic

Popular Disney World Attraction Closes a Dozen Times in One Week

If there is one thing that is almost guaranteed to happen every day at Disney World, at least one ride will temporarily close at some point in the day. Whether you are at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with the number of rides and technology Disney is dealing with, attractions are bound to malfunction from time to time For example, we recently reported seeing 32 Disney World attractions close in just one day.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Making Major Change to Mask Policy

Walt Disney World is making a major change to its mask policy. On Wednesday, Disney announced, as reported by Spectrum News 13, that starting Thursday, masks will be optional at outdoor queues and outdoor theaters. Guests ages 2 and older will still be required to wear masks indoors and while on Disney buses, monorails, and Skyliner regardless of vaccination status.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Rides Shut Down 262 Times This Week

One big Disney tip Guests should know about, is that a Disney World attraction may be temporarily closed at times; however, when this happens, it is completely normal, and the ride will likely return to operations shortly!. There is nothing worse than walking all the way to Haunted Mansion from...
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy