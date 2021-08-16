Walt Disney World Permanently Closing One Disney Springs Experience
The COVID-19 pandemic previously shut down all operations at the likes of Walt Disney World parks and their shopping collective, Disney Springs. Though the gates are open on the parks and the shops, one major investment from Disney will not re-open as a result of the pandemic with the House of Mouse revealing today that The NBA Experience at Disney Springs will cease all operations. As reported by Cinema Blend, The NBA Experience previously opened in August of 2019 and was open for just seven months before the pandemic forced its doors closed. Unlike other shops and experiences at Disney Springs, it never re-opened.comicbook.com
