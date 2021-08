Aug 17 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday it would consider returning capital to shareholders, even as Australia’s No.2 lender forecast lower margins for the second half and higher expenses for its fiscal 2021.

The bank did not disclose its cash earnings for the third quarter. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)