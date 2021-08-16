Cancel
Movies

Demonic Filmmaker Neill Blomkamp on Bringing the Ambitious Horror Story to Life

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic presented filmmakers around the world with countless challenges, as health and safety protocols made shooting even the most standard of sequences immensely difficult, inspiring some creatives to take unconventional approaches to storytelling. Neill Blomkamp, for example, enlisted some of his frequent collaborators to star in Demonic, which blended together themes of horror and sci-fi to put a new spin on a possession story, which included utilizing volumetric capture techniques to safely film sequences while also giving a unique look to the experience. Demonic is available in theaters and everywhere you rent movies beginning on Friday, August 20th.

Neill Blomkamp
#Demonic#Health And Safety#Filmmaking#Sci Fi#Covid
