Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

B1G 2021, Ohio State Potluck #1: It’s Going to be Unpleasant

By MNWildcat
offtackleempire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Ohio brings up very few positive memories for me. Welcome to Ohio State Week. This is our last week of B1G 2021, kids. We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel for topics and weird regional foods and peculiarities, fishing for any whiff of a storyline beyond “Ohio State’s gonna win the Big Ten,” scrapping and clawing for a couple clicks before SBNation finally puts the pillow over this blog’s face and lets us drift off to our permanent rest.

www.offtackleempire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Jacksonville, OH
State
Georgia State
City
Florida, OH
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#B1g 2021#Ohio State Potluck#Ohio State Week#Northwestern#Ihop#Wsr#A Waffle House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy