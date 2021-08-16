B1G 2021, Ohio State Potluck #1: It’s Going to be Unpleasant

The state of Ohio brings up very few positive memories for me. Welcome to Ohio State Week. This is our last week of B1G 2021, kids. We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel for topics and weird regional foods and peculiarities, fishing for any whiff of a storyline beyond “Ohio State’s gonna win the Big Ten,” scrapping and clawing for a couple clicks before SBNation finally puts the pillow over this blog’s face and lets us drift off to our permanent rest.