Zacks: Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million
Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post $50.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.97 million to $52.46 million. Insmed posted sales of $43.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.www.modernreaders.com
