Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post $50.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.97 million to $52.46 million. Insmed posted sales of $43.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insmed Incorporated#Research Analysts#Insm#Eaton Vance Management#Insmed Company Profile#Arikayce#Mac#Insmed Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.17 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$26.27 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post sales of $26.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.22 million and the highest is $27.31 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$363.45 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report sales of $363.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce sales of $11.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the highest is $11.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Economymodernreaders.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Shares of WH opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $78.13.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$60.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post sales of $60.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.36 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report $79.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.59 million to $90.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 114 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$226.05 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $226.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.27 million to $238.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.08. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.482-$2.605 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.55 billion. NYSE BCE opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,352,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,917 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.56% of Trip.com Group worth $118,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $17.10. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 5,292 shares.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.00. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy