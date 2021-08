The total value of the cryptoasset market has once again risen above $2 trillion, as altcoins including Cardano and XRP race to reclaim all-time highs. This bullish price action comes in defiance of negative headlines. The Senate passed the infrastructure bill on Tuesday without changing the requirements for crypto tax reporting, and on the same day $611 million was stolen in the largest DeFi hack in history (though the culprit has since returned the funds). Nevertheless, traders were not concerned, and multiple altcoins are now flashing high double-digit weekly gains.