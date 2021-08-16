Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

Little boy in uniform salutes motorcyclists in 'Ride for Fallen Officers'

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hpJm_0bTSeioB00

Many of the nearly 1,000 motorcyclists that rode through Utah County during Sunday's "Ride for Fallen Officers" said they teared up seeing a little boy dressed in a police officer uniform along the side of the road.

Jennica Hirschi

With an American flag in their hands, 3-year-old Bennett Hirschi stood with his sister, Sophie, as the riders drove by while honoring the 147 Utah police officers who have died in the line of duty. Bennett could be seen waving at the motorcyclists as they headed through the area and up to the Utah State Capitol.

Jennica Hirschi

Bennett's grandfather, Brad Stone, said the boy received the uniform as a birthday present and wears it all the time.

The family has long been involved in fallen officer events as Stone's son is married to the widow of Derek Johnson, a Draper police officer gunned down in 2013.

Jennica Hirschi

Comments / 0

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
City
Draper, UT
Utah County, UT
Society
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Boy#American#The Utah State Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Midvale, UTPosted by
FOX 13 News

Midvale Catholic church unveils new statue

In September of 2020, St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church had their statue of St. Therese toppled over and broken in the middle of the night. On Saturday, they dedicated a brand new statue with the help of Juan Diego Catholic High School.

Comments / 0

Community Policy