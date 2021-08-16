AgTech solutions company announces new Missoula location

Sostena Corporation a provider of AgTech solutions, is expanding its efforts this week and opening a new location in Missoula.

The building will officially open for business on Nov. 1 and will offer customers "a technology-based solution leveraging genetics and technology to help Montana farmers maximize their efficiency while reducing costs," a news release states.

“Montana provides the perfect business climate for innovators like Sostena to thrive,” spokesperson Tim Colin noted in a statement. Sostena is proud to be part of Governor Gianforte’s Montana Comeback Plan!”

“We’re thrilled Sostena Corporation recognizes our superior quality of life in Montana which inspires employees to do their best work,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said.

The new location is projected to create between 25 and 50 jobs throughout Montana with an average salary range of $50,000 to over $70,000, according to a news release.

Sostena Corporation is a cloud-based agriculture supply planning platform ProducePlan that will begin working with the Family Farmers Network of Montana in 2022.

