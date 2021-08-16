Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eunice, LA

Blood drives scheduled this week for officer

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZSK6_0bTSdo4K00

The first of four blood drives kicked off Monday to support a Eunice Police Officer.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a two-day blood drive to help out on Monday and Tuesday, followed by two more drives hosted by the Eunice Police Department on Wednesday and Thursday.

They're all to support Eunice Police Sgt. Robert "Beef" Brickley, who has cancer.

Here are the dates, times, and locations:

August 16 from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex, located at 1592 E. Prudhomme Street in Opelousas.

August 17 from 8:30 am – 1:30 pm at the Delta Grand Theater parking lot, located at 120 S. Market Street in Opelousas.

August 18 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Eunice City Hall, 300 South Second Street in Eunice. To sign up, click here .

August 19 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Eunice City Hall, 300 South Second Street in Eunice. To sign up, click here.

All donations will help defray medical expenses. Please note that your donation could take up to 30 minutes. This includes the mini physical. Please make sure to bring a mask.

Here is some additional information about donating blood, provided by the sheriff's office:

"The FDA and AABB have stated that you are not at risk of contracting Coronavirus from blood donation. Donating is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood or platelets. During a crisis, we see the best of humanity when Americans step up and help their neighbors. We have implemented additional precautions to ensure safety of our donors and staff. Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center is implementing several safety measures as an extra precaution to protect donors from potential COVID-19 exposure, limiting the number of donors on mobile buses, spacing beds to follow social distancing practices, and more stringently disinfecting surfaces and equipment. This is on top of the standard safety protocols of wiping down donor-touched areas and changing gloves after each donation, among other practices."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
City
Robert, LA
City
Delta, LA
Opelousas, LA
Society
City
Eunice, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Blood Drives#Blood Donors#Aabb#Coronavirus#Americans#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Evangeline Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

CPSO: Two men wanted for stolen vehicle and guns

On June 3, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies were dispatched to a residence on Daughenbaugh Road in Iowa in reference to a burglary and theft. During the initial investigation, detectives learned numerous firearms had been stolen from inside the residence, according to a CPSO spokesperson.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lockdown at Prairie Elementary lifted

LAFAYETTE, La. – Prairie Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown because of police activity near the school Thursday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System, police were working in the vicinity so a lockdown was initiated as per safety protocols.
Scott, LAPosted by
KATC News

Scott Fire Dept. unveils new ladder truck

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – The Scott Fire Department unveiled its new ladder truck on Thursday. With the recent purchase of a new ladder truck, citizens will have a safer community and quicker response times, and will not have to wait for a ladder truck to come from Lafayette, according to Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

Victim identified in Lake Charles homicide

The victim from Tuesday’s homicide has been identified as Broderick Jackson, 34, of Lake Charles. On Tuesday , the Lake Charles Police Department arrested Andre Price Jr., 27, of Lake Charles. He was booked on charges of second-degree murder, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy