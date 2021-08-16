Cancel
Nueces County, TX

558 cases COVID-19, 4 deaths reported in Nueces County

By Alyssa Flores
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 9 days ago
Nueces County is reporting 558 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and four deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 52,726, and the number of deaths is now at 909. The deaths reported on Monday were two men and two women in their 40’s, 60’s and 70’s, with comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, hypothyroidism, heart disease and obesity.

From the total number of reported county COVID-19 cases, 46,494 have recovered.

EducationPosted by
KZTV 10

How local school districts are handling mask rules

The Texas Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to allow facemasks to be worn in public schools has many area schools breathing a sigh of relief. Though Sunday’s temporary stay was invalidated on a technicality – it was ultimately denied because Abbott bypassed the appellate courts, circumventing proper procedure -- it allows school districts to legally continue enacting individual mask mandates.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Mortuary trailer for COVID-19 victims sought

The state is requesting an additional 5 mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to store the bodies of an increasing number of people who are dying from COVID-19. Nueces County health leaders have applied for one as a local funeral home reports an increase in business.

