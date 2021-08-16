Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

To Catch A Motorcyclist

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating and identifying a suspect who fled from patrol deputies on a motorcycle. On Aug. 12, patrol deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcyclist (seen in these photos) going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone heading south on Highway 3. Detectives say the suspect fled from patrol deputies on the motorcycle reaching speeds more than 105 mph. While fleeing, the suspect ran at least one red light and left the roadway several times while passing a few vehicles. The motorcyclist exited Highway 3 and headed west on Interstate 220 towards Shreveport.

bossierpress.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Cars
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heading South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.
POTUSNBC News

Biden to address chaotic U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to publicly address the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan refugees on Friday as the White House continued to grapple with fallout from the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan. Biden’s scheduled early afternoon remarks represented his third attempt this week to publicly defend his position...

Comments / 2

Community Policy