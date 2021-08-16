Falcons Become First NFL Team to Reach 100% Vaccination Rate Among Players

The only other sports team to announce they've vaccinated all of their players is the Ole Miss football program.

The Falcons announced Monday that all of their players have been vaccinated against COVID-19—making them the first NFL team to reach 100% vaccination rate among players.

The news was first reported by WSB Atlanta, a local news station .

The only other sports team to announce that they've reached 100% vaccination rate is the Ole Miss football program on Aug. 8. Rebels head oach Lane Kiffin said all players and coaches had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Falcons are still in the midst of making roster cuts as the regular season gets closer and closer and just made two cuts to get below the 85-man limit on Monday. So, there are significantly more players on the current roster than the 55 who will suit up for the regular season-opener Sept. 12 against the Eagles.

The state of Georgia has fully vaccinated 41% of its population with 48% of residents having been administered at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

