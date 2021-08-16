Cancel
Mcdowell County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for McDowell, Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: McDowell; Wyoming Heavy showers and thunderstorms impacting portions of north central McDowell and central Wyoming Counties through 615 PM EDT At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy, repetitive showers thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pineville to 9 miles south of Gilbert Creek. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall has occurred with the earlier storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include Pineville, Davy, Iaeger, Wolf Pen and Baileysville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

