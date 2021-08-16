Cancel
Roosevelt County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Roosevelt by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 17:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include State Roads 267 and 236.

