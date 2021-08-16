Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nueces County, TX

558 cases COVID-19, 4 deaths reported in Nueces County

By Alyssa Flores
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLbwj_0bTScTIu00

Nueces County is reporting 558 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and four deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 52,726, and the number of deaths is now at 909. The deaths reported on Monday were two men and two women in their 40’s, 60’s and 70’s, with comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, hypothyroidism, heart disease and obesity.

From the total number of reported county COVID-19 cases, 46,494 have recovered.

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Nueces County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Fat People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

CCISD reports 87 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Corpus Christi Independent School district (CCISD) has added 87 new COVID-19 cases to its count. "CCISD is committed to transparency as we communicate during the COVID-19 pandemic," says the CCISD website. "We appreciate your patience as we prioritize care of the individuals who test positive as well as anyone with whom they may have come into close contact."

Comments / 0

Community Policy