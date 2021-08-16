558 cases COVID-19, 4 deaths reported in Nueces County

Nueces County is reporting 558 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and four deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 52,726, and the number of deaths is now at 909. The deaths reported on Monday were two men and two women in their 40’s, 60’s and 70’s, with comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, hypothyroidism, heart disease and obesity.

From the total number of reported county COVID-19 cases, 46,494 have recovered.