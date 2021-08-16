Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Harris by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 16:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 448 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches may be possible across portions of the the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northwestern Pasadena, Bellaire, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Memorial Park, Neartown / Montrose, Fourth Ward, Greater Heights, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Midtown Houston, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Downtown Houston, University Place, Near Northside Houston, Greater Third Ward and Macgregor. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Galena Park, TX
City
Jacinto City, TX
County
Harris County, TX
City
Bellaire, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#West University Place#Neartown Montrose#Greater Third Ward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.
POTUSNBC News

Biden to address chaotic U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to publicly address the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan refugees on Friday as the White House continued to grapple with fallout from the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan. Biden’s scheduled early afternoon remarks represented his third attempt this week to publicly defend his position...

Comments / 0

Community Policy