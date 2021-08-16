Flash Flood Warning issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 16:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 448 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches may be possible across portions of the the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northwestern Pasadena, Bellaire, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Memorial Park, Neartown / Montrose, Fourth Ward, Greater Heights, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Midtown Houston, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Downtown Houston, University Place, Near Northside Houston, Greater Third Ward and Macgregor. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED