Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

More Than 2.5 Million Americans Gain Health Coverage During Special Enrollment Period

By MDN Staff
megadoctornews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Health and Human Services – New data released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) shows more than 2.5 million people enrolled in health coverage on HealthCare.gov and state Marketplaces during the Biden-Harris Administration’s 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP), which will close in five days on August 15th. Additional data released by CMS today shows that a record high of nearly 81.7 million people are now receiving coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) as of March 2021. The continued rise in enrollment demonstrates the success of the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to build upon the Affordable Care Act and deliver high-quality, affordable health care for millions of Americans. The “Summer Sprint to Coverage” campaign continues to raise awareness that zero-premium or low-premium health insurance options are available on HealthCare.gov.

megadoctornews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Americans#Health Care#The Centers For Medicare#Cms#Sep#American Rescue Plan#Arp#Marketplace#Compensationfor#Hhs#Chip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Obamacare enrollment deadline for 2021 coverage is Sunday

(CNN) — Time is running out to sign up for Obamacare coverage for 2021. The special enrollment period that allows the uninsured to pick Affordable Care Act policies ends Sunday for the federal exchange, Healthcare.gov, and for several state-based marketplaces. Some other states that run their own exchanges, such as California, have longer sign-up periods.
Health Servicesskillednursingnews.com

[UPDATED] Nursing Home Staff Must Be Vaccinated, Biden Administration Says

Following the Biden administration’s announcement that all nursing home staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing Medicare and Medicaid funding, operators and senior living organization leaders fear singling out one group of health care workers will only exacerbate a continued staffing crisis. Some state mandates, on the other...
Freeland, MInbc25news.com

Deadline for special enrollment period for American Rescue Plan is August 15th

FREELAND, Mich. - If you are on the hunt for low-cost health insurance, there is a special enrollment program happening right now, but you have to do it by August 15th. Financial Professional Mindy McIntosh says nearly 15 million Americans don't have health coverage, but through the American Rescue Plan enrollment period, they can apply for the advance premium tax credit to get lower cost monthly premiums.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Special Enrollment for PA Health Insurance Marketplace Ends Aug. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania residents have until next week to enroll in a plan through the state’s health-insurance marketplace, Pennie. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the marketplace extended its COVID-19 special enrollment period for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured to August 15. The federal stimulus package also eliminated...
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Medicaid expansion of dental care can increase access

When public health insurance like Medicaid expands its dental coverage, by increasing the types of procedures it covers and the total amount a dentist can spend on an individual patient, more dentists will locate to the expansion areas, therefore increasing access. This finding comes from research recently published in the Journal of Public Economics by Jason Huh, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Huh found that Medicaid-induced financial incentives influence where providers choose to practice, potentially expanding access into previously underserved areas.
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Need health insurance? Ohioans can sign up in special enrollment session

Ohioans who need health insurance or want to shop for a better deal on premiums have until Aug. 15 to sign up during a special Affordable Care Act open enrollment session. More than 1.5 million Americans have already signed up on HealthCare.gov since the special session opened Feb. 15 and over 2.5 million returned to shop for a better deal, with an average savings of $40 a month, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service’s latest update.
kdll.org

Heritage Place subject to new vaccination mandate

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that nursing homes receiving Medicaid and Medicare payments must require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to continue receiving those funds. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are crafting the regulations, which could go into effect as soon as next...
Income Taxcrowleytoday.com

Special Enrollment Period for ACA coming to an end

The Special Enrollment Period for Affordable Care Act Marketplace health insurance coverage under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is coming to an end on Sunday, Aug. 15. Louisiana consumers who need to secure coverage through the Marketplace for 2021 will need to do so by Aug. 15 unless they qualify for a separate special enrollment period. Special enrollment periods exist for certain life events, including losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby, or adopting a child.

Comments / 1

Community Policy