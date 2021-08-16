40 Under Forty 2021: Mary E. Roy

In the 18 years Mary E. Roy has been with Quaker Special Risk, she grew the personal line department from $1.3 million in 2004 to $40 million in 2021. Relationship building is crucial to Roy’s work as she brokers hard-to-place insurance for customers with unique needs, and she has strong relationships with more than 500 local insurance agents and more than 25 national insurance companies. When COVID complicated communication, Roy quickly adapted and found solutions resulting in onboarding new major retail agencies, and she found new ways for clients to complete necessary submissions and inspections during the lockdowns. She is one of the few at Quaker who specialize in both high net worth and surplus lines placements, and this year has been writing premiums above $3 million month after month. Prior to COVID-19, Mary served on the board of the child welfare and behavioral health nonprofit YOU, Inc. before the board was dissolved after YOU was acquired by the Seven Hills Foundation of Worcester. After the pandemic, Roy is hopeful to find another nonprofit to donate her time to.