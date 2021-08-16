Baiken Will Join Samurai Shodown As The Next DLC Character
The latest character to be added to Samurai Shodown has been revealed as we're getting Baiken from the Guilty Gear series. Specifically, you're getting the version of the character from Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, as she will be the fourth character added to the Season Pass 3. The news came down during EVO 2021 with a small trailer showing off the character in action as she slices her way through the roster. Here's a little more info on the character as theyprovided an official bio for her.bleedingcool.com
