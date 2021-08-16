Baiken Will Join Samurai Shodown As The Next DLC Character

NCSOFT released a few details this week about the next update coming to Blade & Soul, which comes with a brand new character class. According to the team, the game will be getting an Unreal Engine 4 game update, which will go live on September 8th across the board for all players. This update is basically going to overhaul a few things as it will upgrade the game's graphics, gameplay, and network optimization, as well as add new systems, and the new player class called the Dual Blade. The update will apply to the live service in both the Americas and Europe, with the bonus that no existing player progression will be affected. We got more details and a trailer for you below showing off how it will look.