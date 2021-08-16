Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Baiken Will Join Samurai Shodown As The Next DLC Character

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest character to be added to Samurai Shodown has been revealed as we're getting Baiken from the Guilty Gear series. Specifically, you're getting the version of the character from Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, as she will be the fourth character added to the Season Pass 3. The news came down during EVO 2021 with a small trailer showing off the character in action as she slices her way through the roster. Here's a little more info on the character as theyprovided an official bio for her.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGematsu

Granblue Fantasy: Versus DLC character Vira announced

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works have announced Granblue Fantasy: Versus downloadable content character Vira (voiced by Asami Imai). She will launch in December. Here is her character description, via western publisher XSEED Games:. Raised in the fortress city of Albion Citadel, Vira grew up alongside Katalina, whom she...
nichegamer.com

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Character Jiren (Full Power) Trailer

Bandai Namco have shared a new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Character Jiren (Full Power) trailer, showing off the recently announced character. The new downloadable content character Jiren (Full Power) is coming to the game sometime this fall as part of the game’s Legendary Pack 2. Here’s the new Dragon...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

My Hero One’s Justice 2 scan shows DLC character Hitoshi Shinso

In the latest issue of Weekly Jump, Hitoshi Shinso was revealed as the newest DLC character for My Hero One’s Justice 2. A scan has since emerged that offers up a first look at the character. Here’s the full image:. Hitoshi Shinso will be joining My Hero One’s Justice 2...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Unturned Raises The New Elver DLC Next Month

Unturned, the cartoonish zombie survival sim from 505 games, is about to raise some new hell when the Elver. Shuffling out onto Xbox One and PS4 next month, the new DLC for open-world zombie sim Unturned is set to add a whole bunch of new content for fans of this rather different survival experience. Adding a new fictional setting, one that is probably entirely unlike 505’s expansive Death Stranding title, the new DLC for Unturned presents plenty of new locations for players to go zombie hunting. The new map takes inspiration from Eastern Europe and includes enough resources to create equipment such as horde beacons and gasmasks, allowing construction of high tier gear that would otherwise be looted from a military base.
Video GamesComicBook

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Trailer Shows Off Jiren, Teases Next DLC Fighter

After releasing nearly five years ago, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still pulling from the extensive Dragon Ball universe to add new content to the game. The next DLC release called the “Legendary Pack 2” is scheduled to release some time during Fall 2021 and will include two different characters. One of those is Jiren at Full Power while the other is still unknown, but a trailer showing off Jiren that was released this week might give some hints as to who the next character will be.
Video GamesGematsu

Guilty Gear: Strive DLC character Jack-O’ announced

Arc System Works has announced Guilty Gear: Strive Season Pass 1 downloadable content character Jack-O’. She will launch on August 27 for Season Pass 1 owners and August 30 for everyone else. Here is her character description, via the game’s official website:. Jack-O’ is an artificial life-form created by Asuka...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Bugsnax is coming to Steam next year, possible DLC or sequel teased

Sometimes games don’t always have to be about shooting other dudes or fighting horrifying creatures. Sometimes video games can be a whole lot of other things, including a world where lots of bugs are made from delicious snacks, and it won’t be long till you can get your hands on it through Steam.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Report: Guilty Gear Strive Second DLC Character Leaks Online

Looks like Guilty Gear fans who are looking forward to the next downloadable character reveal might get their surprise ruined by the internet, as the identity of Guilty Gear Strive second DLC character leaks online — and it’s someone familiar to veterans of the series. Naturally this hasn’t been officially...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Blade & Soul Receives A New Character Class Next Month

NCSOFT released a few details this week about the next update coming to Blade & Soul, which comes with a brand new character class. According to the team, the game will be getting an Unreal Engine 4 game update, which will go live on September 8th across the board for all players. This update is basically going to overhaul a few things as it will upgrade the game's graphics, gameplay, and network optimization, as well as add new systems, and the new player class called the Dual Blade. The update will apply to the live service in both the Americas and Europe, with the bonus that no existing player progression will be affected. We got more details and a trailer for you below showing off how it will look.
Video GamesSiliconera

Hayataro Will Be Warding Off Evil in SMT V

Demon dog Hayataro will be making his debut in the upcoming Nintendo Switch JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V). The new character art and accompanying commentary from Masayuki Doi were posted to the official Atlus Twitter account on August 17, 2021. Masayuki has contributed to Atlus titles since Persona...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Blissey is Pokémon Unite’s next new character, launching this Wednesday

It’s not quite been a month since Gardevoir joined the Pokémon Unite roster, but we’re already getting our next new combatant! The Happiness Pokémon Blissey is joining the roster as the game’s fourth Supporter character, joining the likes of Mr. Mime, Eldegoss, and Wigglytuff. Better yet, Trainers won’t have to wait long to take part in this egg-stravaganza, as she’s coming this Wednesday, August 18th!

Comments / 0

Community Policy