Upset over masks, vaccines, hostile crowd interrupts COVID hearing
BATON ROUGE, La. - A crowded committee room at Louisiana’s Capitol broke out into pandemonium early Monday morning after one simple request: put on a mask. Just before the state’s top public health official, Dr. Joe Kanter, began his testimony before lawmakers on the state’s worst surge of COVID-19 to-date, Rep. Larry Bagley told the audience to follow the governor’s indoor mask mandate or move to an overflow room.www.iberianet.com
