Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County Local Health Authority Order for all Public School Systems Mask Mandate

By MDN
megadoctornews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the rapidly evolving nature of COVID-19 and the current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Texas Medical Association, and the Cameron County Health Department, Dr. James Castillo under authority as the Health Authority for the County of Cameron, issued and signed the Cameron County Local Health Authority Order for All Public School Systems Related To Facial Covers OfAugust 16, 2021.

megadoctornews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Cameron County, TX
Health
City
Cameron, TX
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#Cdc#Private Schools#Independent School#Cdc#The Health Authority#School Boards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Hurricane Grace poised to make landfall for second time in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace strengthened once again into a hurricane over water Friday morning and is poised to make its second Mexico landfall later in the day, bringing heavy rain likely to cause flooding through the weekend. Hurricane Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.

Comments / 2

Community Policy