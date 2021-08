It appears Josh Hart’s reported deal with the New Orleans Pelicans is pushing through without any hiccups. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, Hart and the Pelicans are closing in on a three-year deal that will pay the veteran guard $38 million. While the contract is not finalized and Hart has yet to put pen to paper, it looks like it is all but a done deal based on the reaction of the 26-year-old.