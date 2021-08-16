All The Inspiration You Need To Nail Feed-In Braids, Fall’s Chicest Hairstyle
Protective, versatile, and fully customizable: There’s a lot to love about feed-in braids, which is probably why they’re taking over Instagram and Pinterest timelines from coast to coast (and well beyond). Feed-in braid styles of every imaginable length, color, and style are popping up on the most stylish celebrities, influencers, and civilians alike. In the past month alone, we’ve seen romantic, honey-hued feed-ins cascading down to Kerry Washington’s waist and a face-framing set on Rihanna as she celebrated Fenty’s fragrance debut — not to mention Amandla Stenberg’s latest go-round with the protective style, a radiant two-tone break from the ice-blue-accented version that caused so much fanfare earlier this spring.www.thezoereport.com
