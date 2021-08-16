Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Politics Podcast: Americans Wanted To End The War In Afghanistan. Will That Change?

By FiveThirtyEight
FiveThirtyEight
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at public opinion on the war in Afghanistan and the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops as the Taliban takes over the region. They also discuss how the U.S. has changed over the past decade according to the newly released 2020 census data and how these trends will set the stage for redistricting debates.

fivethirtyeight.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#War In Afghanistan#Espn#Taliban#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Late-night hosts scramble to spin Biden’s Afghanistan horror show

The Democratic Party's friends in late-night television are dutifully trying to spin the Biden administration’s horror show in Afghanistan. It's no easy task. President Joe Biden delivered one of the worst presidential addresses of the past four decades this week, arguing both that he is right to withdraw the United States from Afghanistan and that his predecessor left him no choice.
U.S. PoliticsYubaNet

Peter Certo: Biden is Right to End the War in Afghanistan

The scenes from Afghanistan are heartrending. I can’t imagine the desperation of someone who clings to a military airplane as it takes off, as Afghan refugees attempted to in Kabul. Nor is it possible to dismiss the fears of Afghan women, as a faction that once executed them for seeking jobs or education comes back to power.
U.S. PoliticsNewsChannel 36

Local Input: The Fall of Afghanistan and the Rise of the Taliban

(WENY)-- Since 2001, the United States has spent $2.26 trillion in Afghanistan, and post 9/11 801,000 people have died in what is now known as the longest U.S. war, but now many are asking, was it worth it. Following the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, within weeks the entire...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

The war in Afghanistan: Answers about the withdrawal

Turmoil continues to unfold in Afghanistan after the fall of its capital city Kabul to the Taliban, an Islamic militant group that has had a foothold in the country since 1994. All U.S. troops were supposed to be withdrawn from Afghanistan by the end of August per an order from...
Chagrin Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Endless War: Afghanistan has exposed glaring gaps between military, other Americans: Steve Demetriou III

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- One of the saddest realizations I had while I was deployed to Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015 was knowing that the American people weren’t really engaged in our nation’s longest war. They weren’t aware of the lives lost, the bodies maimed, and the unfathomable taxpayer waste. This lack of engagement was caused by a wide civil-military divide, due to the fact that most Americans, and certainly most American politicians, don’t have any direct connection to our armed forces.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. I'm Kelsey Snell. I cover Congress. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: I'm Franco Ordoñez. I cover the White House. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: And I'm Mara Liasson, national political correspondent. SNELL: It's 4:49 p.m....
MilitarySFGate

In Afghanistan, as in Vietnam, Biden declares an American war effort hopeless

Two weeks before Saigon fell in April 1975, a 32-year-old Joe Biden was among the senators summoned to the White House for a top-secret briefing on the crisis in Vietnam. Though just a freshman, Biden gave the president a clear message: The situation in Vietnam was hopeless, and the United States should leave as quickly as possible, according to a column by Rowland Evans and Robert Novak at the time that described Biden's interactions with then-President Gerald Ford.
PoliticsAddicted To Quack

POLITICS THREAD: THE END OF THE FOREVER WAR

We all knew this day would come; it was just a matter of when. The images coming out of Kabul over the past twenty-four hours are heartbreaking; but what should be painfully obvious by now, as we watch the sickening images of terrified Afghans clinging to US military planes hoping to escape, is that this entire operation was built on lies. An honest, western-style Democracy was never going to flourish, and the Afghan army would collapse the moment the US military pulled out. The United States has wasted almost $2.3 TRILLION dollars fighting a war that anyone with even a passing knowledge of history would tell you was unwinnable. And as people gnash their teeth and wring their hands over America's bug out and the manner in which it's being executed, I for one am of the opinion that this was the only way to do it-- just rip the goddamned band aid off. The US had twenty years to plan an exit strategy, but no one had the guts to actually implement one. Oh, the Right-Wing Noise Machine is wailing today about Biden's abject failure, and while he does share some of the blame, let us not forget, it was none other than ex-President and future Riker's Island resident Donald J. Shithole that was negotiating directly with the Taliban and released hundreds of Taliban fighters as part of the deal. Trump and his GOP minions are now busy scrubbing their websites of any information relating to said deal, and are now attempting to rewrite history by placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of current-president Joe Biden. $2.3 trillion dollars; a quarter of a million lives lost; and for what?

Comments / 2

Community Policy