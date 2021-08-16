Cancel
Steep construction increases hit Montana University System

By Keila Szpaller
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
The steep hike in construction costs has hit Montana State University in Bozeman to the tune of $18.2 million, a roughly 30 percent increase on a $60 million project to rebuild its Student Wellness Center.

However, the student fee will remain the same, $58 a semester, due to a lower interest rate on the bond, now $40 million, according to the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. According to MSU, the original bond was for $22 million, and the rest of the money for the center comes from insurance proceeds from the gym roof collapse after record snowfall in 2019.

Monday at a virtual meeting, the Montana Board of Regents approved the spending increase for design and construction and additional bond financing. Already, at least one other Montana University System project has seen costs of building and renovation balloon, with the doubling of the pricetag for remodeling Aber Hall at the University of Montana to $3.2 million.

Tyler Trevor, with the Commissioner’s Office, noted the change in cost for MSU’s wellness center was not the result of a scope change at all, but the result of inflation and “really extreme price increases in material and labor.” The projected interest rate dropped from 4 percent to 3.25 percent.

Barry Houser, with the Montana Contractors Association, said the 30 percent growth in cost is generally in line with increases in costs his members are reporting. When COVID-19 slowed or closed manufacturing, the shortages led to price hikes, and inflation also is contributing, he said.

“All of our members have seen dramatic increases in the cost of supplies and materials that they’re working with,” said Houser, marketing and communications manager for the association. “And a lot of it is just driven in part because of the shortage of materials right now.”

The significant spike is likely to continue this year, according to a June story in the Spokane Journal of Business . Citing the Associated General Contractors of America’s analysis of government data, the story noted diesel fuel has risen by 127 percent in one year, lumber jumped 86 percent from last April to the same month this year, and plastic crept 14.2 percent higher in the same period.

Construction contributes approximately $3.2 billion to Montana’s gross domestic product, and it represents 30 percent of the state’s economy, Houser said. He said the rising costs have reached all subsets of the industry, including commercial, residential and transportation.

However, he anticipates the trend will start to reverse. He said he expects prices may reach a more normal rate of inflation come spring when new projects are out for bid.

“We’re starting to see some of those costs come down,” Houser said. “Lumber has started to come back. We’re anticipating steel will start coming back in line. And  again, it’s due to the fact that folks are going back to work, so those manufacturing plants are up and firing again, and materials and supplies are being made and becoming more readily available.

“It’s a trend that’s starting to correct itself, but unfortunately, it’s going to be a long process to get it back in line where it should be.”

At the meeting, Regent Bob Nystuen wanted to know if the money for the wellness center would include the costs of ancillary items, such as furniture and fixtures. Terry Leist, MSU vice president of administration and finance, said he believes it would at this point.

The board packet described the wellness center as offering “a new, holistic approach to student wellbeing, including mental and physical health, by combining a traditional fitness facility with a student health facility.”

Regent Todd Buchanan wanted to know if students could stop paying the $58 fee at the end of the financing term. Tyler Trevor, in the Commissioner’s Office, said that was the idea, but a note could be added so the sunsetting was explicit.

Commissioner Clayton Christian said higher education officials will work hard to ensure the scope of the project remains the same, and the cost increase doesn’t result in a diminished center. At the same time, he said they will look for savings where possible.

“This is inflationary driven, but nonetheless, it’s dollars that are being spent,” Christian said. “And if we can find any opportunity to reduce the cost, we will.”

More projects are on tap for the university system. Last month, the Missoulian reported that UM alone has $100 million of infrastructure projects that should be completed by 2025.

In an email, Helen Thigpen in the Commissioner’s Office said it would be premature to speculate on whether other projects will experience similar increases, but she said the university system isn’t immune from the national trend.

“The MUS facilities and finance teams are working incredibly hard to maneuver in this environment, and every effort is being made to find cost savings and efficiencies to address the rise in prices,” said Thigpen, executive director of government relations and public affairs.

The post Steep construction increases hit Montana University System appeared first on Daily Montanan .

