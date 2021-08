Rendering of 212 Fifth Avenue by Visualhouse; Photo of Jeff Bezos via Wiki Commons. Shortly after returning to Earth following a quick journey into space last month, billionaire Jeff Bezos bought another apartment a Flatiron building for an otherworldly $23 million. As first reported by the New York Post, Bezos has picked up a four-bedroom unit at 212 Fifth Avenue, where he already owns a three-story penthouse and three residences below it. With this latest addition to his real estate portfolio, the Amazon founder now owns $119 million worth of apartments in this condo building.